Image: Bigstock
Defined Outcome ETF (PMAY) Hits New 52-Week High
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF May (PMAY - Free Report) is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 15.74% from its 52-week low price of $28.24/share.
Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
PMAY in Focus
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May provides investors with returns that match those of the S&P 500 Price Index, to a cap and provide a measure of downside protection by seeking to buffer investors against losses. The product charges 79 bps in annual fees (see: all Defined Outcome ETFs).
Why the Move?
The defined outcome ETF has been an area to watch lately, given the uncertainty regarding rate cuts by the Fed and recent unfavorable inflation data. Escalating geopolitical tensions also increase uncertainty. Innovator defined outcome ETFs are the first ETFs that allow investors to take advantage of market growth while maintaining defined levels of buffers against loss.
More Gains Ahead?
PMAY might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 13.46, which gives cues of a further rally.