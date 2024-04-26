We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $36.36, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.
The company's stock has climbed by 37.27% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 5.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of GigaCloud Technology Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.51, marking a 30.77% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $235 million, indicating an 83.88% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
GCT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.57% and +57.07%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 30.7% upward. GigaCloud Technology Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.38, so one might conclude that GigaCloud Technology Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.