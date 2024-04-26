Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, KLA (KLAC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, KLA (KLAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.36 billion, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.26, compared to $5.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.94, the EPS surprise was +6.48%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KLA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product: $1.77 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Service: $590.46 million compared to the $593.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- PCB, Display and Component Inspection: $133.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $133.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.
  • Revenues- Specialty Semiconductor Process: $130.65 million compared to the $132.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Semiconductor Process Control: $2.10 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for KLA here>>>

Shares of KLA have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


KLA Corporation (KLAC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise