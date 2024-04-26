Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Byline Bancorp (BY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Byline Bancorp (BY - Free Report) reported revenue of $101.01 million, up 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $97.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Byline Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 51.9% compared to the 53.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4% compared to the 4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net charge-offs of loans and leases: 0.4% versus 0.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $8.60 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.51 billion.
  • Net Interest Income: $85.54 million compared to the $83.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net gains on sales of loans: $5.53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.89 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $15.47 million versus $13.93 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Fees and service charges on deposits: $2.43 million compared to the $2.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wealth management and trust income: $1.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.28 million.
  • ATM and interchange fees: $1.08 million compared to the $1.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Byline Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Byline Bancorp have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise