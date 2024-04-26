Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Terex (TEX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Terex (TEX - Free Report) reported $1.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. EPS of $1.60 for the same period compares to $1.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37, the EPS surprise was +16.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Terex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Aerial Work Platforms (AWP): $772.70 million versus $700.80 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.
  • Net sales- Materials Processing & Mining (MP): $520 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $518.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%.
  • Net sales- Corp and Other / Eliminations: -$0.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -95%.
  • Income (loss) from Operations- AWP: $107.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $80.83 million.
  • Income (loss) from Operations- Corp and Other / Eliminations: -$21.10 million compared to the -$19.60 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Income (loss) from Operations- MP: $72.10 million versus $70.23 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Terex have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

