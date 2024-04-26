Back to top

Olin (OLN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Olin (OLN - Free Report) reported $1.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.3%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 billion, representing a surprise of +0.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Olin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: $884.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $912.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.8%.
  • Sales- Winchester: $409.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $394.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
  • Sales- Epoxy: $341.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $325.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.4%.
  • Income before Taxes- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: $76.60 million versus $79.79 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Income before Taxes- Winchester: $72.20 million compared to the $68.32 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Income before Taxes- Epoxy: -$11.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$16.28 million.
Shares of Olin have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

