T-Mobile (TMUS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, T-Mobile (TMUS - Free Report) reported revenue of $19.59 billion, down 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.00, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.83, the EPS surprise was +9.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how T-Mobile performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers: 1,220 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 907.73 thousand.
  • Prepaid ARPU: $37.18 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $37.63.
  • Postpaid phone ARPU: $48.79 compared to the $48.74 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid phone customers: 532 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 908.8 thousand.
  • Prepaid churn: 2.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
  • Total High Speed Internet net customer additions: 405 thousand versus 442.13 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Postpaid revenues: $12.63 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
  • Revenues- Prepaid revenues: $2.40 billion compared to the $2.44 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other revenues: $247 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $316.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.7%.
  • Total service revenues: $16.10 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
  • Equipment revenues: $3.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%.
  • Revenues- Wholesale and other service revenues: $1.06 billion compared to the $998.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.2% year over year.
Shares of T-Mobile have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

