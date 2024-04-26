Back to top

3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider AB Large Cap Growth K (ALCKX - Free Report) . ALCKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.93%, management fee of 0.48%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.49%.

JPMorgan Disciplined Equity A (JDEAX - Free Report) : 0.6% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. JDEAX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 15.98% over the last five years, JDEAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Schwab MarketTrack Allocation Equity Portfolio (SWEGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SWEGX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. SWEGX has an expense ratio of 0.39%, management fee of 0.13%, and annual returns of 10.51% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


