We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Ares Capital (ARCC) Q1 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Ares Capital (ARCC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $701.4 million, exhibiting an increase of 13.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ares Capital metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Dividend income' reaching $127.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $121 million.
Analysts forecast 'Other Income' to reach $13.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Capital Structuring Service Fees' stands at $30.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Interest Income From Investments' should come in at $527.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $470 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ares Capital here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Ares Capital have returned -0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. Currently, ARCC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>