Image: Bigstock

Barnes Group (B) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Barnes Group (B - Free Report) reported revenue of $430.64 million, up 28.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $425.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +8.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Barnes Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial: $209.27 million compared to the $201.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Aerospace: $221.37 million compared to the $223.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +88.8% year over year.
  • Operating profit- Industrial- Non-GAAP: $16.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.31 million.
  • Operating profit- Aerospace- Non-GAAP: $34.65 million versus $31.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Barnes Group have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

