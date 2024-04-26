Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Rollins (ROL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Rollins (ROL - Free Report) reported $748.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $727.21 million, representing a surprise of +2.91%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rollins performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Commercial: $258.11 million compared to the $247.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.
  • Revenues- Termite completions, bait monitoring, & renewals: $152.06 million compared to the $147.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Residential: $329.34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $323.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%.
  • Revenues- Franchise: $3.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
  • Revenues- Other: $4.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.6%.
Shares of Rollins have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

