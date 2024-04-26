Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 26, 2024

  • Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation ((NOC - Free Report) ) gained 2.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $6.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.83 per share.
  • Southwest Airlines Co.’s ((LUV - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 7% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 loss of $0.36 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34 per share.
  • Shares of Union Pacific Corporation ((UNP - Free Report) ) jumped 5% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.69 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50 per share.
  • International Paper Company’s ((IP - Free Report) ) shares declined 2.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share.

