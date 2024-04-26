Capital One’s ( COF Quick Quote COF - Free Report) first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.21 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25. In the prior-year quarter, earnings per share was $2.31. The reported quarter’s results exclude an FDIC special assessment charge of $42 million. Results were adversely impacted by higher expenses. Also, loan balances witnessed a sequential decline in the quarter. Nevertheless, an increase in net interest income (NII), along with higher non-interest income, supported the results to some extent. Also, a decline in provisions was a tailwind. After considering the non-recurring item, net income available to common shareholders was $1.2 billion, up 35% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $1.1 billion. Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise
Capital One (COF) Q1 Earnings Miss, Provisions Decline Y/Y
Currently, Capital One carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Performance of Other Finance Stocks
Ally Financial’s (ALLY - Free Report) first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. However, the bottom line reflects a decline of 45.1% from the year-ago quarter.
ALLY’s results were primarily aided by an improvement in other revenues. However, a decline in net financing revenues, along with higher expenses and provisions, were the undermining factors.
Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (excluding regulatory-related and restructuring expenses) of 63 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents. The company reported 86 cents in the prior-year quarter.
NAVI’s results were driven by a rise in total other income and a fall in expenses. However, a decline in NII affected the results.