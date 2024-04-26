We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP - Free Report) closed at $9.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 7.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its upcoming release. On that day, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1550%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $34 million, indicating an 88.57% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.30 per share and a revenue of $142.03 million, demonstrating changes of +103.13% and +28.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.3. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.59 for its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SHIP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.