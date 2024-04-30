We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Criteo (CRTO) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Criteo S.A. (CRTO - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 32.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $246.1 million, increasing 11.6% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Criteo metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Traffic Acquisition Costs (TAC)' should come in at $222.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Contribution ex-TAC' should arrive at $246.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total' will reach $468.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Marketing Solutions' at $399.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Retail Media' will likely reach $49.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.4%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' reaching $199.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA' will reach $174.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- APAC' stands at $90.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Clients' to come in at 17,976. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18,679 in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Criteo here>>>
Shares of Criteo have demonstrated returns of +3.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRTO is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>