Ahead of Parsons (PSN) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Parsons (PSN - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 44.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.37 billion, up 16.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Parsons metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Critical Infrastructure' should come in at $610.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Federal Solutions' of $768.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.1%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Critical Infrastructure' at $45.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $34.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Federal Solutions' will reach $67.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $56.23 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of Parsons have demonstrated returns of -3.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PSN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>