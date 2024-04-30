Unveiling Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Restaurant Brands (
QSR Quick Quote QSR - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.71 billion, up 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Restaurant Brands metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales' reaching $721.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Advertising revenues and other services' should come in at $283.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Franchise and property revenues' will reach $705.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- FHS' at $48.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Comparable Sales - TH - Global' to come in at 4.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15.5%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable sales growth-PLK' will likely reach 3.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total restaurant sites' of 31,219. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 29,956 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Comparable sales growth- FHS' will reach 2.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.7%.
The consensus estimate for 'Comparable Sales - BK - Global' stands at 3.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.7% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Restaurant Count - FHS - Global' will reach 1,288. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,247 in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable sales growth- BK - US' should arrive at 3.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.7%.
Analysts forecast 'Restaurant Count - TH - Global' to reach 5,889. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5,620 in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Restaurant Brands here>>> Over the past month, shares of Restaurant Brands have returned -7.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, QSR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Restaurant Brands (QSR - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.71 billion, up 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Restaurant Brands metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales' reaching $721.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Advertising revenues and other services' should come in at $283.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Franchise and property revenues' will reach $705.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- FHS' at $48.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Comparable Sales - TH - Global' to come in at 4.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15.5%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable sales growth-PLK' will likely reach 3.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total restaurant sites' of 31,219. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 29,956 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Comparable sales growth- FHS' will reach 2.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.7%.
The consensus estimate for 'Comparable Sales - BK - Global' stands at 3.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.7% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Restaurant Count - FHS - Global' will reach 1,288. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,247 in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable sales growth- BK - US' should arrive at 3.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.7%.
Analysts forecast 'Restaurant Count - TH - Global' to reach 5,889. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5,620 in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Restaurant Brands here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Restaurant Brands have returned -7.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, QSR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>