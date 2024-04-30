We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Monolithic (MPWR) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Monolithic Power (MPWR - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, indicating a decline of 11.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $447.76 million, representing a decrease of 0.7% year over year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Monolithic metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Storage and Computing' will reach $109.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Communication' reaching $39.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -41.3%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Automotive' should come in at $83.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.2%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Enterprise Data' will reach $145.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +207.7%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Industrial' to reach $30.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of -34.8% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Consumer' stands at $39.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -38.1%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Monolithic here>>>
Shares of Monolithic have remained unchanged over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MPWR is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>