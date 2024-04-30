Back to top

Heartland Financial (HTLF) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Heartland Financial (HTLF - Free Report) reported $181.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.2%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $182.73 million, representing a surprise of -0.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Heartland Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.5% compared to the 59.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming loans and leases: $94.80 million compared to the $92.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $17.60 billion versus $17.74 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $156.20 million compared to the $154.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Trust fees: $5.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.99 million.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $27.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.85 million.
  • Loan servicing income: $0.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.18 million.
  • Income on bank owned life insurance: $1.18 million versus $0.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Brokerage and insurance commissions: $0.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.72 million.
  • Service charges and fees net: $17.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.72 million.
Shares of Heartland Financial have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

