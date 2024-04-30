Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About UMB (UMBF) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, UMB Financial (UMBF - Free Report) reported revenue of $405.19 million, up 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.47, compared to $1.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $369.8 million, representing a surprise of +9.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UMB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (GAAP): 63.4% versus 64.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 2.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.
  • Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of total average loans: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average balance - Total earning assets: $39.88 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.75 billion.
  • Total noninterest income: $159.24 million compared to the $135.97 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $245.95 million versus $233.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Trust and securities processing: $69.48 million compared to the $67.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Noninterest income- Other: $18.77 million compared to the $10.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $239.43 million versus $226.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Trading and investment banking: $5.46 million compared to the $5.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Bankcard fees: $21.97 million compared to the $18.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $20.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.10 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for UMB here>>>

Shares of UMB have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise