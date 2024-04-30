Back to top

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON - Free Report) reported $1.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $1.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 billion, representing a surprise of +0.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ON Semiconductor Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Market- Automotive: $1.02 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.
  • Revenue- Market- Industrial: $476.10 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $456 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.4%.
  • Revenue- Market- Others: $369.40 million compared to the $358.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year.
Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

