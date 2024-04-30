Back to top

Bank of Marin (BMRC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Bank of Marin (BMRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $25.45 million, down 22.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was -35.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bank of Marin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 83.2% compared to the 73.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 2.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.6%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $3.62 billion compared to the $3.63 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-accrual loans: $6.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.07 million.
  • Net interest income: $22.69 million versus $24.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total non-interest income: $2.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.68 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $22.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.23 million.
Shares of Bank of Marin have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

