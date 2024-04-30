We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Adecoagro (AGRO) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) closed at $11.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the producer of agricultural products and renewable energy had gained 0.27% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adecoagro in its upcoming release.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.69 per share and a revenue of $1.36 billion, representing changes of +16.55% and +4.53%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Adecoagro. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.66% higher. Right now, Adecoagro possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Adecoagro is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.68.
The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
