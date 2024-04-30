For the quarter ended March 2024, Paramount Global-B (
Paramount Global-B (PARA) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2024, Paramount Global-B (PARA) reported revenue of $7.69 billion, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +82.35%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Paramount Global-B performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Global Paramount Subscribers: 71.2 million versus 69.6 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- Filmed Entertainment: $605 million compared to the $520.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer: $1.88 billion versus $1.89 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.4% change.
- Revenues- TV Media: $5.23 billion versus $5.31 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
- Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Advertising: $1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -80%.
- Revenues- TV Media- Advertising: $2.58 billion versus $2.56 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change.
- Revenues- TV Media- Affiliate and subscription: $2 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.
- Revenues- TV Media- Licensing and other: $651 million versus $752.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.2% change.
- Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Advertising: $520 million versus $463.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.7% change.
- Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Subscription: $1.36 billion versus $1.41 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.2% change.
- Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Licensing and Other: $451 million versus $337.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
- Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Theatrical: $153 million compared to the $143.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.5% year over year.
Shares of Paramount Global-B have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.