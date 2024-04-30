Back to top

Compared to Estimates, NXP (NXPI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.13 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.24, compared to $3.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NXP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Automotive: $1.80 billion versus $1.80 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
  • Revenue- Communications Infrastructure & Other: $399 million compared to the $398.92 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Mobile: $349 million versus $343.83 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.2% change.
  • Revenue- Industrial & IoT: $574 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $581.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%.
Shares of NXP have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

