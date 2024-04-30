Back to top

Brixmor (BRX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Brixmor Property (BRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $320.24 million, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $316.25 million, representing a surprise of +1.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brixmor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $319.49 million versus $314.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $0.75 million versus $0.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +139.5% change.
  • Income (loss) attributable to common stockholders- Diluted: $0.29 compared to the $0.22 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Brixmor have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

