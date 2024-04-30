Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Chegg (CHGG) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Chegg (CHGG - Free Report) reported revenue of $174.35 million, down 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $174.05 million, representing a surprise of +0.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chegg performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Chegg Services subscribers: 4,700 thousand compared to the 4,793.62 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Skills and Other: $20.30 million compared to the $18.16 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Subscription Services: $154.05 million versus $155.89 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Chegg here>>>

Shares of Chegg have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

