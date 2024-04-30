Back to top

Crown (CCK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Crown Holdings (CCK - Free Report) reported $2.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.4%. EPS of $1.02 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 billion, representing a surprise of -4.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Crown performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • External Sales- Americas Beverage: $1.22 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.
  • External Sales- European Beverage: $482 million versus $460.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Other segments: $281 million compared to the $308.92 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.4% year over year.
  • External Sales- Transit Packaging: $520 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $538 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.
  • External Sales- Asia Pacific: $279 million versus $315.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.5% change.
  • Segment Income- Americas Beverage: $189 million versus $176.45 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- European Beverage: $51 million compared to the $36.10 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment Income- Transit Packaging: $68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $73.48 million.
  • Segment Income- Other segments: $8 million compared to the $15.71 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment Income- Corporate and other: -$50 million compared to the -$36.76 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment Income- Asia Pacific: $42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32.98 million.
Shares of Crown have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

