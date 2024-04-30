We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Crown (CCK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Crown Holdings (CCK - Free Report) reported $2.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.4%. EPS of $1.02 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 billion, representing a surprise of -4.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Crown performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Crown here>>>
- External Sales- Americas Beverage: $1.22 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.
- External Sales- European Beverage: $482 million versus $460.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
- Net Sales- Other segments: $281 million compared to the $308.92 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.4% year over year.
- External Sales- Transit Packaging: $520 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $538 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.
- External Sales- Asia Pacific: $279 million versus $315.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.5% change.
- Segment Income- Americas Beverage: $189 million versus $176.45 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Segment Income- European Beverage: $51 million compared to the $36.10 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Income- Transit Packaging: $68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $73.48 million.
- Segment Income- Other segments: $8 million compared to the $15.71 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Income- Corporate and other: -$50 million compared to the -$36.76 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Income- Asia Pacific: $42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32.98 million.
Shares of Crown have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.