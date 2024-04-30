Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Brinker International (EAT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.12 billion, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.24, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was +7.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brinker International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - Chili's - YoY change: 3.5% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Franchise restaurants - Total: 442 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 475.
  • Comparable store sales - Maggiano's - YoY change: 1.7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.
  • Company owned restaurants - Total: 1,176 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1,185.
  • Total Revenue- Company Restaurant Sales: $1.11 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.
  • Franchise and other revenues: $11.40 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $10.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.
  • Revenue- Company sales- Chili's: $988.40 million versus $983.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
  • Revenue- Company sales- Maggiano's: $120.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $123.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
  • Total Revenue- Maggiano's: $120.70 million compared to the $121.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
  • Total Revenue- Chili's: $999.60 million compared to the $998.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.
  • Franchise revenues- Chili?s: $11.20 million versus $10.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Franchise revenues- Maggiano's: $0.20 million versus $0.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Brinker International have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

