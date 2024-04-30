Back to top

Compared to Estimates, LGI Homes (LGIH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

LGI Homes (LGIH - Free Report) reported $390.85 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 19.8%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $1.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $420.15 million, representing a surprise of -6.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -29.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how LGI Homes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Community Count at end of period: 120 versus 117 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • ASP (Average sales price of homes closed): $360.90 million versus $347.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Home Closings: 1,083 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,102.
Shares of LGI Homes have returned -16.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

