Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Timken (TKR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Timken (TKR - Free Report) reported $1.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.7%. EPS of $1.77 for the same period compares to $2.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50, the EPS surprise was +18.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Timken performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Motion: $387.80 million compared to the $369.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Bearings: $802.50 million versus $796.70 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Motion: $82.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.52 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Bearings: $181.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $162.93 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Timken here>>>

Shares of Timken have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Timken Company (The) (TKR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise