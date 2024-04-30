Back to top

Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC - Free Report) reported $1.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. EPS of $1.75 for the same period compares to $1.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 billion, representing a surprise of +1.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Taylor Morrison performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Backlog units at end of period: 6,244 versus 5,426 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average sales price of homes closed: $599 thousand compared to the $600.28 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Homes Closed: 2,731 versus 2,737 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales orders: 3,686 compared to the 3,042 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Home closings: $1.64 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
  • Revenue- Financial services revenue: $46.96 million versus $35.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.6% change.
  • Revenue- Amenity and other revenue: $9.31 million versus $7.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
Shares of Taylor Morrison have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

