SYK Quick Quote SYK - Free Report) reported $5.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. EPS of $2.50 for the same period compares to $2.14 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.05 billion, representing a surprise of +3.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.35.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Stryker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of Stryker have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Stryker (SYK) Q1 Earnings
Stryker (SYK - Free Report) reported $5.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. EPS of $2.50 for the same period compares to $2.14 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.05 billion, representing a surprise of +3.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.35.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Stryker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Sales by Geography- International: $1.33 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
- Net Sales by Geography- United States: $3.91 billion versus $3.76 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine: $2.24 billion compared to the $2.17 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
- Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology: $3 billion compared to the $2.87 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees: $588 million versus $588.84 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine: $300 million versus $291.58 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips: $393 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $389.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Other: $133 million versus $101.04 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.5% change.
- Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities: $830 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $816.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
- Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Instruments: $667 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $629.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%.
- Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Endoscopy: $778 million compared to the $752.42 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.
- Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Medical: $864 million versus $844.84 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.
Shares of Stryker have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.