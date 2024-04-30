Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pinterest (PINS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) reported $739.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.8%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699.96 million, representing a surprise of +5.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +42.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pinterest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monthly Active Users - Global: 518 compared to the 507 average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • ARPU - Global: $1.46 versus $1.38 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Monthly Active Users - International: 279 compared to the 274 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada: 98 compared to the 98 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Monthly Active Users - Europe: 140 versus 138 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • ARPU - Rest of World: $0.11 versus $0.12 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • ARPU - Europe: $0.86 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.87.
  • ARPU - U.S. and Canada: $6.05 versus $5.60 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $118 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $119.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of World: $30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%.
  • Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada: $592 million compared to the $547.66 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pinterest here>>>

Shares of Pinterest have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise