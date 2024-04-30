Back to top

Compared to Estimates, UDR (UDR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

UDR (UDR - Free Report) reported $411.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $408.61 million, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UDR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Physical Occupancy: 97.1% versus 96.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Rental income: $411.67 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $408.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
  • Revenue- Joint venture management and other fees: $1.97 million compared to the $2.32 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.2% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.13 versus $0.10 estimated by eight analysts on average.
Shares of UDR have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

