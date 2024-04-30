Back to top

Clorox (CLX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Clorox (CLX - Free Report) reported $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.3%. EPS of $1.71 for the same period compares to $1.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion, representing a surprise of -3.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clorox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales Growth: 2% versus 2.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - International: 48% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18.5%.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Lifestyle: -11% compared to the -2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Household: -4% versus 4.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Health and Wellness: -6% compared to the -1.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Health and Wellness: $609 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $633.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.9%.
  • Net Revenue- International: $310 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $296.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
  • Net Revenue- Lifestyle: $315 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $332.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.8%.
  • Net Revenue- Household: $526 million compared to the $554.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year.
  • Income before income taxes- Health and Wellness: $154 million versus $152.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income before income taxes- Corporate and Other: -$70 million compared to the -$102.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income before income taxes- International: $38 million versus $28.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Clorox have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

