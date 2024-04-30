Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $366.55 million, down 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $370.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was -55.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Select Water Solutions, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Chemical Technologies: $74.73 million compared to the $74.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Water Services: $228.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $230.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.
  • Revenue- Water infrastructure: $63.51 million versus $65.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.5% change.
  • Gross Profit before D&A- Water Services: $46.78 million versus $46.57 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit before D&A- Chemical Technologies: $12.98 million versus $13.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit before D&A- Water infrastructure: $29.82 million compared to the $27.24 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

