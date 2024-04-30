Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Credit Acceptance (CACC - Free Report) reported revenue of $508 million, up 11.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.08, compared to $7.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $495.27 million, representing a surprise of +2.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -25.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.81.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Credit Acceptance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other income: $16.90 million compared to the $17.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Premiums earned: $21.90 million compared to the $21.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Finance charges: $469.20 million versus $456.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.
Shares of Credit Acceptance have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

