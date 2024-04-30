Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About RenaissanceRe (RNR) Q1 Earnings

RenaissanceRe (
RNR Quick Quote RNR - Free Report) reported $2.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 46.8%. EPS of $12.18 for the same period compares to $8.16 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.86, the EPS surprise was +23.53%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how RenaissanceRe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio: 47.7% versus 49.8% estimated by four analysts on average. Underwriting Expense Ratio: 30.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 31.7%. Combined Ratio: 77.9% compared to the 82.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year - Casualty and Specialty Segment: 67.1% compared to the 63.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Casualty and Specialty Segment: 32.5% versus 31.6% estimated by three analysts on average. Combined Ratio - Casualty and Specialty Segment: 99.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 95.3%. Revenues- Net premiums earned: $2.44 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +45.4%. Revenues- Equity in earnings (losses) of other ventures: $14.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.2%. Revenues- Net investment income: $390.78 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $384.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +53.6%. Net premiums earned- Property: $936.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $816.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.2%. Net premiums earned- Casualty and Specialty: $1.51 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +51.8% change. Revenues- Other income (loss): -$0.05 million versus $2 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -98.8% change. View all Key Company Metrics for RenaissanceRe here>>>
Shares of RenaissanceRe have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
