Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Boston Properties (BXP) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Boston Properties (BXP - Free Report) reported revenue of $788.59 million, up 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.73, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $768.91 million, representing a surprise of +2.56%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Boston Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Development and management services: $6.15 million versus $7.07 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.5% change.
  • Revenue- Hotel revenue: $8.19 million versus $9.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.
  • Revenue- Lease: $788.59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $764.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
  • Revenue- Parking and other (including insurance proceeds): $32.22 million versus $28.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.2% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.51 compared to the $0.52 average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Boston Properties have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

