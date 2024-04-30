Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Stag (STAG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Stag Industrial (STAG - Free Report) reported revenue of $187.54 million, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $183.15 million, representing a surprise of +2.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stag performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental income: $187.40 million compared to the $182.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other income: $0.14 million compared to the $0.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -50.5% year over year.
  • Net income per share- Diluted: $0.20 compared to the $0.19 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Stag have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

