Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Kite Realty Group (KRG) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Kite Realty Group (KRG - Free Report) reported revenue of $207.44 million, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $207.86 million, representing a surprise of -0.20%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kite Realty Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental income: $205.81 million compared to the $204.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Tenant recoveries: $43.35 million compared to the $42.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Minimum rent: $151.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $159.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.06 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.04.
Shares of Kite Realty Group have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

