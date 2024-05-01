We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Coty (COTY) Q3 Earnings
The upcoming report from Coty (COTY - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, indicating a decline of 68.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.37 billion, representing an increase of 6.6% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Coty metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Prestige' will reach $869.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Consumer Beauty' will reach $500.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' at $600.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific' should come in at $182.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' stands at $584.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prestige' to come in at $142.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $140.70 million.
Over the past month, Coty shares have recorded returns of -1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COTY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.