Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Simon Property (SPG) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Simon Property (SPG - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.80 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.41 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Simon Property metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Management fees and other revenues' of $30.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Other income' to reach $81.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Lease income' stands at $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets - Occupancy - Total Portfolio' should come in at 95.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94.4% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $311.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $307.06 million.
Over the past month, Simon Property shares have recorded returns of -6.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change.