Vallourec (VLOWY) to Supply Pipe for Whiptail Deepwater Project
Vallourec SA (VLOWY - Free Report) , the French tubular solutions provider, has inked a contract with ExxonMobil Guyana, a subsidiary of oil and gas giant Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) , to deliver pipe for the latter’s Whiptail project situated offshore Guyana. The newest contract represents the fourth significant order that Vallourec has received under a long-term agreement (LTA) with ExxonMobil Guyana. The LTA was signed in 2021.
Per the terms of the contract, Vallourec will be responsible for supplying 180 kilometers of pipe, including grade X80. This is the second order that it has received for grade X80, the previous lot being booked for the Uaru order. According to the company, the X80 grade is a differentiated solution that was developed and qualified by Vallourec’s R&D teams. The deliverables for the deal will be served from Vallourec’s Jeceaba mill, located in Minas Gerais.
The contract for the Whiptail project was preceded by the Yellowtail, Gas-to-Energy and Uaru orders signed under the same LTA. Since December 2021, Vallourec has secured orders (including the Whiptail order) for approximately 700 kilometers of line pipe for installation offshore Guyana.
Vallourec mentioned that the contract for the Whiptail project is a milestone that complements its long-term association with ExxonMobil.
