Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Alkermes (ALKS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Alkermes (ALKS - Free Report) reported $350.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.8%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $360.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the EPS surprise was -25.42%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alkermes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty revenues: $116.83 million compared to the $122.54 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +60.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $233.54 million versus $240.07 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
  • Revenues- Proprietary Sales- LYBALVI: $57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $57.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50%.
  • Revenues- Proprietary Sales- ARISTADA: $78.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $81.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
  • Revenues- Proprietary Sales- VIVITROL: $97.70 million versus $98.90 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Alkermes here>>>

Shares of Alkermes have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alkermes plc (ALKS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise