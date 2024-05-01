Marriott (MAR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Marriott International (
Shares of Marriott have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Marriott International (MAR - Free Report) reported $5.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $2.09 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.97 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.17, the EPS surprise was -1.84%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Marriott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR: 143 compared to the 122 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate: 6.3% versus 4.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Rooms - Managed: 566,944 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 585,246.
- Rooms - Franchised: 1,049,173 versus 1,009,310 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- Contract investment amortization: -$23 million versus -$20.78 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
- Revenues- Gross fee revenues: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Net fee revenues: $1.19 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
- Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue: $357 million versus $357.42 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
- Revenues- Franchise fees: $688 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $681.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
- Revenues- Incentive management fees: $209 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $209.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
- Revenues- Cost reimbursements: $4.43 billion compared to the $4.43 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Base management fees: $313 million compared to the $315.16 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
Shares of Marriott have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.