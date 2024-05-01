Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Johnson Controls (JCI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Johnson Controls (JCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.7 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.75 billion, representing a surprise of -0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Johnson Controls performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Building Solutions North America: $2.74 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
  • Net Sales- Building Solutions EMEA/LA: $1.06 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Building Solutions Asia Pacific: $491 million compared to the $601.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Global Products: $2.41 billion compared to the $2.45 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.
  • Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Global Products: $455 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $475.47 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Johnson Controls here>>>

Shares of Johnson Controls have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

