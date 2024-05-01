Back to top

Parsons (PSN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Parsons (PSN - Free Report) reported $1.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.9%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was +12.90%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Parsons performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Critical Infrastructure: $626.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $610.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%.
  • Revenue- Federal Solutions: $909.61 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $768.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Critical Infrastructure: $48.50 million versus $45.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Federal Solutions: $92.59 million compared to the $67.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Parsons have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

