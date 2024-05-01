Pfizer (PFE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Pfizer (
PFE Quick Quote PFE - Free Report) reported $14.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.6%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $1.23 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.86 billion, representing a surprise of +7.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Pfizer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance; United States: $679 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $668.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%. Revenue - Primary Care - Abrysvo - ROW: $14 million compared to the $25 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Total International: $375 million versus $360.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change. Revenue - Primary Care - Abrysvo - US: $131 million compared to the $162.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Worldwide: $194 million versus $309.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.1% change. Pfizer Biopharma- Total: $14.60 billion versus $13.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- Worldwide: $237 million versus $264.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change. Revenues- Specialty Care- Enbrel- Worldwide: $159 million versus $177.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.1% change. Revenues- Pfizer CentreOne- Worldwide: $258 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $300.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.7%. Revenue- Specialty Care- Worldwide: $3.84 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%. Revenue- Primary Care- Worldwide: $7.21 billion compared to the $6.05 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37.3% year over year. Revenues- Primary Care- Prevnar family- Worldwide: $1.69 billion versus $1.60 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Pfizer here>>>
Shares of Pfizer have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Pfizer (PFE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) reported $14.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.6%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $1.23 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.86 billion, representing a surprise of +7.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Pfizer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Pfizer here>>>
- Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance; United States: $679 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $668.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.
- Revenue - Primary Care - Abrysvo - ROW: $14 million compared to the $25 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Total International: $375 million versus $360.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.
- Revenue - Primary Care - Abrysvo - US: $131 million compared to the $162.50 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Worldwide: $194 million versus $309.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.1% change.
- Pfizer Biopharma- Total: $14.60 billion versus $13.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- Worldwide: $237 million versus $264.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change.
- Revenues- Specialty Care- Enbrel- Worldwide: $159 million versus $177.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.1% change.
- Revenues- Pfizer CentreOne- Worldwide: $258 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $300.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.7%.
- Revenue- Specialty Care- Worldwide: $3.84 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
- Revenue- Primary Care- Worldwide: $7.21 billion compared to the $6.05 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Primary Care- Prevnar family- Worldwide: $1.69 billion versus $1.60 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
Shares of Pfizer have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.